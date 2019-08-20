EU executive says Brexit backstop only way to avoid hard border in Ireland

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The European Union executive said the backstop option was the only means identified by both London and the bloc to avoid a return to extensive border checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a letter to the bloc demanding that the EU drop the backstop from the divorce deal.

“The letter does not provide a legal operational solution to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland,” European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told a news briefing. “Our position on the backstop is well known... (It) is the only means identified so far by both parties to honour this commitment.”