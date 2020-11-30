EU executive still pushing for new UK deal - spokesman

Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Monday it was still focused on reaching a new partnership agreement with Britain before the end of the year, holding off on committing to update the bloc’s no-deal contingency plans.

“We’re fully concentrated on the Brexit negotiations right now,” said a spokesman of the European Commission, Daniel Ferrie.

“If contingency measures are needed, they would be limited and tailored to the existing very specific circumstances, and would be adopted in time to ensure that we are fully prepared for the first of January.”