October 2, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU hopes for "constructive" talks with UK on latest Brexit proposals

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Union will examine “objectively” any new UK proposals on Brexit and wishes to enter into “constructive” talks with London, a spokeswoman for the bloc’s executive European Commission said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva, added the Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, will hold a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 1515 GMT, after he presents his latest proposals at a conference of his ruling Conservative Party.

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Gabriela Baczynska

