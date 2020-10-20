EU ready to negotiate with Britain on trade - executive

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Tuesday it was ready to keep on negotiating a new trade arrangement with Britain, adding that it was “obvious” both sides needed to move to get a Brexit deal.

“We stay ready to negotiate,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a daily news conference in Brussels.

Asked if the bloc recognised that it too, not just Britain, needed to compromise, he added: “In order to come to an agreement, both sides need to meet and this is also obviously the case in this negotiation.” (Reporting by Marine Strauss, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)