UK lawmaker to lead competition review in light of pandemic, Brexit

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said a review of the country’s competition rules would consider ways they might change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of the Brexit transition period.

A member of parliament, John Penrose, will lead the review, the finance ministry said.

The government previously launched the Digital Markets Taskforce, which will look at unlocking competition in digital markets. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)