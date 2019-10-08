UK has not seen compromise from EU so far - PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain has not seen compromise from the European Union so far in Brexit talks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday, calling on the bloc to be flexible to reach an exit deal.

The spokesman said Johnson told his top team of ministers that Britain still wanted a deal and technical talks between British and EU officials were ongoing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the EU accused Britain of playing a “stupid blame game” over Brexit after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands.

The spokesman said the talks were obviously at a critical point.

“The PM does want a deal, but if we are to achieve that, it is going to require some compromise from the EU, and that is not something that we have seen so far,” the spokesman said, adding that it was not Britain that was talking about blame games. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)