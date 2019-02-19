UK will not present 'Malthouse Compromise' Brexit proposal to EU - Mail on Sunday reporter

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The British government will not pursue a compromise Brexit proposal championed by members of Theresa May’s Conservative Party in negotiations with the European Union, Mail on Sunday reporter Harry Cole said on Twitter.

“It sounds like the Malthouse Compromise is dead,” Cole said, adding that May had made it clear to her cabinet that the idea was not feasible during a meeting earlier on Tuesday.

The compromise proposal had been designed to help unite pro-EU and Brexiteer factions in her party and had been under consideration by May’s office after a series of meeting with its supporters.