LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no confidence vote next week with Conservative lawmakers expected to submit the 48 letters required to trigger a leadership contest on Friday, a reporter at the Daily Telegraph said.

May could face the no confidence vote on Tuesday, Telegraph Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope said on Twitter, citing Brexiteer sources. (Reporting By Costas Pitas. Writing by Andrew MacAskill. Editing by Alistair Smout)