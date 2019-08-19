British Conservative lawmaker says Labour's Corbyn can't lead a unity government

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unsuitable for leading a possible government of national unity, rebel Conservative Party lawmaker Dominic Grieve said on Monday.

“I don’t see how he could lead a government of national unity,” Grieve told the BBC, adding that other people could lead such a government.

“But I am perfectly prepared to cooperate with him and indeed with anybody else in the House of Commons to make sure that no-deal, which is being threatened by the current government, doesn’t happen,” Grieve said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)