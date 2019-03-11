British lawmakers will force votes on no-deal and Brexit delay, Cooper says

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - British lawmakers will try to force parliamentary votes on no-deal Brexit and delaying the exit if Prime Minister Theresa May’s government decides not to hold such votes, Labour Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper said on Monday.

“In terms of what would happen if the prime minister did pull the votes on no deal and Article 50 later on in the week, then I think we would be looking to put alternative amendments for motions down in order to make sure that those votes can happen,” Cooper said.

“We can’t just allow us to just sort of drift towards the cliff edge without parliament putting back in place that safeguard if the government does unexpectedly remove it,” she said. (Reporting by William James; writing by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)