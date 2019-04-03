UK's Corbyn says any Brexit deal with May must be made law

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said he wanted any Brexit deal he reaches with Prime Minister Theresa May to be put into law so it cannot be changed by her successor, the Evening Standard newspaper quoted him as saying.

“Theresa May has pledged to her party that she will stand down as prime minister once a deal is secured. So while I respect her word, anything we are able to agree with her would need to be put into law so that it is guaranteed for this parliament,” he told the newspaper. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)