UK Labour leader Corbyn says latest Brexit deal will be rejected

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn predicted on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest effort to secure a Brexit deal would be rejected by the European Union and by parliament.

“The proposals are unrealistic and damaging, and will, as I think the prime minister full well knows, be rejected in Brussels, rejected in this House and rejected across this country,” Corbyn told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)