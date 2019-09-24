UK Labour leader to give conference speech earlier than planned

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will deliver his keynote speech to the party’s annual conference on Tuesday afternoon instead of on Wednesday, a spokesman told reporters.

The decision to rearrange the speech came after Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful, and the House of Commons speaker said parliament would sit on Wednesday. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)