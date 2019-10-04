Market News
October 4, 2019 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM Johnson will ask for Brexit extension if no deal by Oct. 19 - court documents

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will send a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay if no divorce deal has been agreed by Oct. 19, according to government papers submitted to a Scottish court, the BBC reported.

Last month, opposition lawmakers and rebels from Johnson’s Conservative Party forced through a law requiring Johnson to request a Brexit extension but Johnson, while promising to abide by the legislation, has said Britain would leave the EU, “do or die”, on Oct. 31.

In submissions to a Scottish court where anti-Brexit campaigners are seeking to gain an order to force him to comply with the law, the government said that Johnson accepted that he was obliged to send a letter to the EU asking for a delay.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below