Next steps on Brexit law up to Scottish government after court ruling -PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - It is up to Scotland’s devolved government to decide how it proceeds after a court ruled Scottish lawmakers partially overstepped their constitutional reach by passing new Brexit laws, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said.

“The Supreme Court have provided much needed clarity in the ruling and it is now for the Scottish government to consider how they proceed,” May’s spokeswoman told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James)