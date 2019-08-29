Market News
August 29, 2019 / 10:40 AM / in 2 hours

Hearing in no-deal Brexit suspension case to take place on Thursday

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A hearing will take place in Scotland on Thursday over a legal bid to prevent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspending parliament to stop lawmakers blocking a no-deal Brexit.

On Wednesday, Johnson said he will suspend Britain’s parliament for more than a month before Brexit, enraging opponents and raising the stakes in the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.

“A hearing will take place today in Court 8 Parliament House at 12 noon,” said a spokeswoman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

