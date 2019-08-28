Britain is reneging on its Irish border pledges - Ireland's Coveney

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain seems to be reneging on its previous commitments on the Irish border in Brexit talks, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday, adding that a no-deal Brexit would only happen if Britain chose to go that way.

“Now we have a British government who seems to be simply wiping the slate clean on the Irish issue, in terms of the commitments that they’ve made. We can never sign an agreement with that approach,” Coveney told reporters.

"If there is to be a no-deal Brexit, it will be the choice of a British prime minister and a British parliament to allow that to happen."