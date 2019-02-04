British call to scrap Irish backstop deal is unreasonable wishful thinking - Coveney

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The British parliament is making an unreasonable request of Ireland to replace an already agreed solution to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland after Brexit with something else, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Monday.

The British parliament decided last week it wanted Prime Minister Theresa May to renegotiate the country’s withdrawal treaty with the European Union to replace the agreement reach on the Irish backstop with “alternative arrangements”.

But Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told reporters in Brussels that so far he has heard of no “alternative arrangements” that would work.