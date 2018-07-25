FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ireland would support Britain if it asked for more time to leave EU - foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Ireland would “absolutely” support Britain if it asked for an extension to the Article 50 timetable for leaving the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

“If Britain asks for more time, and if that’s necessary to get to a sensible agreement, well then we would support that,” he told BBC radio.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29 2019 after it formally notified the bloc of Britain’s intention to leave the EU by triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty in March 2017.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

