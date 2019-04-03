Britain could one day leave post-Brexit customs union with EU, attorney general says

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain could one day review its membership of a possible post-Brexit customs union with the European Union, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told the BBC.

Cox said Britain must leave the European Union to honour the 2016 referendum result and while a customs union might not be desirable, if it was the only route to an exit then it should be taken.

“The referendum said leave and leave we must,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC. He added that no nation was obliged to remain in a customs union arrangement for ever.

“If we decided, in some considerable years time that we wanted to review our membership of any such customs union if we signed it - and I’m not saying we will - that’s a matter for negotiation and discussion,” Cox said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)