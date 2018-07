LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - A pro-Brexit lawmakers’ amendment that will stop Britain collecting tariffs for the European Union after Brexit unless there is a reciprocal arrangement was narrowly approved by parliament on Monday with the government’s support.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons voted 305 to 302 to approve the amendment to the customs legislation, known as the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)