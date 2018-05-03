KPMG says UK PM May's customs partnership plan unpopular with business

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Business leaders do not like British Prime Minister Theresa May’s preferred post-Brexit customs option, according to the consultancy group KPMG.

The so-called customs partnership would align Britain’s approach to customs with the EU’s, removing the need for a customs border and would see British authorities collect the tariffs and pass them to the EU if the imports came from elsewhere.

“Many clients don’t like the New Customs Partnership proposal because it would bring uncertainty, take a long time to implement and mean higher costs,” Bob Jones, KPMG’s Customs lead said.

Jones said the other option a highly streamlined customs arrangement proposal is regarded as a more realistic option for clients, but most would prefer to stay in a customs union with the EU.

May’s so-called Brexit war cabinet met on Wednesday and has yet to decide on a proposal for future customs arrangements that will prevent a return to the hard border with EU member Ireland. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)