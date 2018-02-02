Britain will be leaving the EU customs union after Brexit: PM's spokesman

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear Britain will be leaving the customs union with the European Union after Brexit, her spokesman said on Friday.

“The prime minister has set out the position of the need to leave the customs union and the single market,” the spokesman said.

The Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday that the government is exploring whether Britain could strike a deal that would keep it in a form of the customs union after leaving the EU.