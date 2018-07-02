FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 5:26 AM / in 2 hours

British officials devise third option for post-Brexit customs, BBC reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - British officials have come up with a third model for handling customs after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Monday.

Details of the proposal have not been revealed publicly but senior ministers will discuss it at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat, on Friday, the BBC said.

With less than nine months until the UK is due to leave the EU, senior ministers in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are still at odds about what type of post-Brexit customs arrangement they want. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

