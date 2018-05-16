FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK to tell EU it is ready to stay in customs union beyond 2021-Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain will tell Brussels it is prepared to stay in the European Union’s customs union beyond 2021 as ministers remain deadlocked over a future deal with the bloc, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Theresa May's top ministers involved in Britain's Brexit strategy agreed this week on a new last-resort plan to avoid a hard Irish border, having rejected earlier proposals from the EU, the newspaper said. bit.ly/2IRHFDE (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by William Schomberg)

