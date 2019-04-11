Bonds News
April 11, 2019 / 11:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's May willing to talk about an EU customs union - minister

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government is willing to discuss a possible customs union with the European Union in talks with the opposition Labour Party to end the Brexit impasse, a government minister was quoted as saying.

“The government is certainly willing to discuss a customs union, but a customs union would require to command a majority of support in parliament,” Scottish Secretary David Mundell told the Daily Telegraph.

Mundell, who was speaking after May secured another extension to Brexit, declined to say whether a second referendum had been considered in the talks with Labour.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

