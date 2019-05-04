Scottish Conservative leader warns of "wake-up call" at European elections

ABERDEEN, Scotland, May 4 (Reuters) - British politicians face an even bigger public backlash in European Parliament elections on May 23 than in this week’s local elections if they fail to resolve an impasse over Brexit, the leader of Scotland’s Conservatives said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives lost 1,332 seats on English local councils that were up for re-election, while the main opposition Labour Party, which would typically aim to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote, instead lost 81.

“If we thought yesterday’s results were a wake-up call, just wait for the European elections on the 23rd of May,” Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson told a party conference in Aberdeen.

“So I say to the negotiating teams of our party and the Labour Party, who are currently locked in talks – get Brexit sorted, get a deal over the line and let Britain move on.” (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, writing by David Milliken Editing by Gareth Jones)