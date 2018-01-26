UK should access EU's trade deals during implementation phase-UK's Davis

TEESPORT, England, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis said Britain should be able to access the European Union’s existing trade deals with other nations during the implementation phase.

He added that Britain would seek to find a way to resolve concerns around any new laws that are introduced during the implementation phase when Britain has not been involved in their creation.

“These trade deals are by their definition mutually beneficial... it’s in the UK and EU’s interest that deals that have already been signed stand during this period,” he told business leaders in northeast England.

“The simple step forward is for all parties to agree the United Kingdom will continue to be a party to those agreements, while we continue to work on ensuring that they maintain their effects in perpetuity.”

On any concerns around new laws introduced during the implementation phase, he added: “If there are new laws that affect us, we have the means to resolve any issues during that period.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by)