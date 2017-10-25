UK parliament vote on Brexit deal may come after Britain leaves - minister

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament may not vote on the final terms of the country’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union until after the country has formally left the bloc in March 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.

“It could be, yeah. It depends when it concludes ... it can’t come before we have the deal,” Davis told a parliamentary committee in response to a question from a lawmaker on whether if a deal was struck at the last minute before the exit took place, the parliamentary vote may not occur until after exit.

He repeated the government’s promise that the British parliament would get to vote before the European parliament. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by Estelle Shirbon)