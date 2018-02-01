FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018

All the economic forecasts were wrong on Brexit, Britain's Brexit minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brexit minister David Davis on Thursday rekindled a debate about the credibility of the government’s own forecasts by saying that every economic forecast made about the performance of the British economy after the referendum has been wrong.

“Every forecasting model on the performance on the British economy post the referendum by every major organisation, the banks, the government organisations and, indeed, intentional organisations has proven wrong,” Davis said in parliament.

“One of the ways it has been proven wrong is because employment in this country has grown despite the forecasts to record levels today. We will be seeking to do the best we can to ensure that grow record is maintained.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

