Britain hopes EU summit will build on Brexit momentum -minister
October 17, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 days ago

Britain hopes EU summit will build on Brexit momentum -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain hopes the other EU leaders will be ready to build on the momentum in Brexit talks at a summit later this week and move towards securing a deal, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.

“At the European Union council later this week, I hope the leaders of the 27 will recognise the progress made and provide (EU negotiator) Michel Barnier with a mandate to build on the momentum and spirit of cooperation we now have,” Davis told parliament. “Doing so will allow us to ... achieve our best objectives and move towards a deal.” (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
