Davis says to listen to UK PM May before deciding how to vote

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Former Brexit minister David Davis said he would listen to a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May to a meeting of her lawmakers later on Wednesday before declaring whether he will support her in a vote of no confidence.

Davis said much of May’s future would depend on what path she set out in that address, at 1700 GMT, and that she should not underestimate the concerns within the party over her Brexit proposals, which he said were now dead.

A secret ballot of her Conservative lawmakers will be held between 1800 and 2000 GMT after a vote of no confidence was triggered in May’s leadership. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)