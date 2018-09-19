Former Brexit minister says EU exit talks will need a "reset"

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union between Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU will require a “reset”, said former Brexit minister David Davis, who resigned earlier this year in disagreement with May’s proposals.

“I think we’ll get to a point where she will not be able to accept what they offer, they will not be able to accept what she offers and they will have to have some kind of reset,” Davis told BBC radio on Wednesday.

Davis reiterated that he would not vote against May’s current plans on the future relationship between London and Brussels. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Milliken)