DAVOS - EU can do a trade deal if UK keeps level playing field, Gentiloni says

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union can do a trade deal with post-Brexit Britain if London ensures a level playing field, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

If the United Kingdom “wants to have good relations with the single market, we are ready,” Gentiloni said. “If there is availability from the UK government, I think we will have a deal.”

“We can’t have zero tariffs and dumping together. We need a level playing field,” he said.