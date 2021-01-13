German haulier suspends UK-bound shipments to clear backlog of incorrect documents

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - German logistics group DB Schenker said it would stop accepting Britain-bound goods for the time being after the Brexit trade deal between the European Union and Britain left customers confused over customs requirements.

The haulier, a subsidiary of Germany’s state-owned railway group Deutsche Bahn, said on Wednesday it needs to clear a backlog of missing or wrongly filled-in customs forms before it can accept any new business.

Only about one in ten UK-bound shipments have the correct documents and specially trained DB Schenker staff are assisting customers with the paperwork, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)