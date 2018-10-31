UK's Hunt: Brexit deal by Nov 21 entirely possible

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday it was entirely possible that there could be enough progress in Brexit talks for a deal with the European Union to be agreed by Nov. 21.

Brexit minister Dominic Raab said earlier in a letter to a lawmaker that he expected a deal to be finalised by Nov. 21, but his department said on Wednesday that there was no set date for EU negotiations to end.

“I think it is entirely possible that we could make enough progress by then,” Hunt said in response to a question about Raab’s letter following a speech at Policy Exchange in London, adding that outstanding issues could be resolved.

“I think that although there is a degree of doom and gloom about the Brexit talks at the moment, the fact that we have got to this stage... is broadly encouraging.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by David Stamp)