EU Parliament to analyse Brexit deal before giving green light in 2021

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Hemicycle ahead of a debate on future relations between Britain and the EU at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium December 18, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament will analyse in detail the deal the EU and the UK clinched on Thursday, before deciding whether to give its consent in the new year, the head of the institution said on Twitter.

“I welcome the deal on the future EU-UK relationship. This can now form the basis of a new partnership. However, the last-minute nature of the agreement does not allow for proper parliamentary scrutiny by the European Parliament before the end of the year,” European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Twitter.

“The European Parliament will now analyse the agreement in detail before deciding whether to give consent in the new year. We will act responsibly in order to minimise disruption to citizens and prevent the chaos of a no-deal scenario,” Sassoli said.