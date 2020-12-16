UK and EU can see 'landing zone' on level playing field - RTE

FILE PHOTO: British and European Union flags flutter ahead of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival for a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union can see a landing zone for an agreement on the so-called level playing field provisions in a Brexit trade deal, but both sides are struggling to compromise on fishing, Ireland’s state broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday.

“While both sides have a way to go, on the level playing field/state aid there is a landing zone in sight. On fisheries, both sides say that is ‘very difficult’,” RTE reporter Tony Connelly said on Twitter.

“It looks as if all the energy is going into the LPF (level playing field) and once cracked, they’ll barrel into the fisheries stuff. Governance, or how to solve disputes, looks like it has been more or less done.”