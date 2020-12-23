Brexit trade deal is in sight - The Sun

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - A Brexit trade deal is in sight and could be clinched either today or tomorrow, The Sun newspaper’s chief political correspondent said on Wednesday.

“British and EU negotiators are hoping to shake on the 2,000 page accord this afternoon or tomorrow morning - but progress is being held up by a row about electric cars,” Harry Cole said.

One British source told The Sun: “No white smoke just yet but they turned up with matches today.”