Britain wants Brexit deal approved before July - May's deputy

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government wants to get her thrice-defeated Brexit deal approved by parliament before the new European Union parliament opens in July, her de-facto deputy, David Lidington, said.

Lidington, cabinet office minister, told reporters in Glasgow that the atmosphere at talks with the opposition Labour Party was productive.

He said he could not give an exact time for when the Brexit deal would be brought back to parliament but that it could not drift. He said the timing depended on discussions with the Labour Party.

Asked if the deal would be brought back to parliament before the EU parliament elections, Lidington said the government wanted to bring it back to parliament as soon as possible.

He ruled out any referendum on Scottish independence before 2021. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Jack Stubbs; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew MacAskill)