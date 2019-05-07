British government source sees Brexit breakthrough but not this week - BBC political editor

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - A Brexit breakthrough in talks between Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour Party is possible but unlikely this week, the BBC’s political editor cited an unidentified senior government source as saying.

“Senior govt source says it IS possible though to see a way to a deal, but unlikely to be resolved this week,” the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.

The aim is “to set out a path to get the Withdrawal Bill to Commons with a fair wind,” she said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)