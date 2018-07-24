Full Brexit deal with EU by March will be a challenge - UK minister

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that it will be “challenge” to reach a full agreement with the European Union on what their future trading relationship will look like by March next year.

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in March 2019, although there is scepticism about how much can be agreed by then.

“I think that would be a challenge, but one that I am up for,” Raab told a parliament committee. (Reporting By William James. Writing by Andrew MacAskill)