UK minister says November Brexit deal would be manageable

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Britain would be able to handle a delay in securing a Brexit deal with the European Union if the talks extended into November and missed their informal October deadline, cabinet office minister David Lidington said on Friday.

“If it slips beyond October into November, I think that is manageable,” Lidington told the BBC on Friday, when asked about comments by the EU’s chief negotiator suggesting a deal may not be agreed by October. (Reporting by William James, editing by David Milliken)