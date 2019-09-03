Brexit rebels apply for emergency debate in challenge to PM Johnson

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An alliance of opposition parties and rebels in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party have applied for an emergency debate in an attempt to grab control of the business of the lower house of the British parliament in a bid to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

“An application for an emergency debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) has been submitted,” the House of Commons said. “The Speaker will consider it later today. If successful, the debate takes precedence over today’s scheduled business under Standing Order 24.”

“If the debate takes place today, the debate may continue for the length given by the Speaker or until 10.00 pm, whichever is the earlier,” the House of Commons said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)