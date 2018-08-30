FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark to set aside $110 mln for hard Brexit in 2019 budget proposal - Finans.dk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s government has put 700 million Danish crowns ($110 million) aside in its 2019 budget proposal to deal with the potential costs of a hard Brexit, the country’s finance minister said.

“We have a reserve pool of 700 million crowns to meet problems that may arise if Brexit ends with no deal or a situation where Britain doesn’t live up to the obligations they have,” Finance Minister Kristian Jensen said according to Finans.dk.

He was not specific about what the money would be used for.

“It will be used when we know the consequences of the Brexit negotiations,” Jensen said. ($1 = 6.3762 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Alison Williams)

