Euro swaps trading in London slumps after Brexit

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Trading in euro-denominated swaps has fallen sharply in London since Brexit, with volumes moving to New York, Amsterdam and Paris, financial data company IHS Markit said on Thursday.

EU platforms accounted for a quarter of the euro swaps market in January, up from just 10% in July last year, IHS Markit said.

Over the same period, trading in London fell from just under 40% to just over 10%, while trading on U.S. platforms doubled to 20% of the total euro swaps market, it added.