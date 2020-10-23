Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Brexit trade costs will be 'material' deal or no deal -Deutsche Bank

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that the costs to trade between Britain and the European Union will be high even if the two sides manage to strike a deal by the end of the year because of the impact of non-tariff barriers.

“Tariffs make up only a small part of the direct trade cost from leaving the EU,” the analysts wrote in a note.

“Of more significance is the prevalence of non-tariff barriers. These will weigh on trade regardless of whether the UK and EU trade on preferential terms or not,” they said. (Reporting by Olga Cotaga; editing by Jason Neely)

