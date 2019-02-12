DHL hiring customs staff swiftly before Brexit on March 29

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post DHL has hired hundreds of customs workers to help clients deal with new administrative procedures expected to be imposed after March 29, when Britain is due to leave the European Union, an executive said on Tuesday. The company “began hiring in earnest about three months ago,” John Pearson, chief executive of the company’s DHL Express subsidiary, said in an interview.

DHL, one of Europe’s largest parcel deliverers, said it had been hiring about 50 workers a week — and said that number might accelerate as the deadline approaches. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Writing by Toby Sterling Editing by Edmund Blair)