Some of Deutsche Post's customers moving warehouses to EU from Britain

BONN, Germany, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Some of Deutsche Post’s customers are already moving their warehouses to the European Union from Britain ahead of the country’s departure from the EU, the German postal and logistics group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

“You can already see signs that some customers are taking decisions to move their warehouses from Britain to Europe. It certainly won’t be possible to reverse that,” Frank Appel told journalists.

Appel said he was confident that it would not come to a hard Brexit, but said Deutsche Post had plans in place in case it happened. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Caroline Copley Editing by Maria Sheahan)