Stop trying to score points, EU urges Britain over post-Brexit ties

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should stop trying to score points and change the mindset in their dealings post-Brexit, the bloc’s ambassador to London said on Thursday, appealing for a more constructive approach to their many problems.

“I think we need to make an effort to change the mindset and give up on trying to score points on disputes of the past and focus ourselves on doing what we can do in making the most out of the agreements that we made,” Joao Vale de Almeida told reporters.

“We need to have high levels of trust, mutual trust.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)